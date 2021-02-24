mercoledì, Febbraio 24, 2021
Breaking News

GOVERNO, CDM NOMINA SOTTOSEGRETARI DI STATO, LA LISTA

COVID: CARNEVALI (PD), BENE SPERANZA, GARANTIRE CONGEDI AI GENITORI E PIù GOVERNACE…

GOVERNO, SALVINI: BUON LAVORO ALLA SQUADRA, MOLTE DONNE E TANTE REGIONI RAPPRESENTATE

GOVERNO, CDM APPROVA LISTA SOTTOSEGRETARI

INVESTING IN DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION AT STATE

INVESTING IN DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION AT STATE

INVESTING IN DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION AT STATE

ROMA: CALABRIA, FI IN PRIMA LINEA PER POTERI CAPITALE

+++EMERGENZA COVID-19: SPETTA ALLO STATO, NON ALLE REGIONI, DETERMINARE LE MISURE NECESSARIE…

EDITORIA: LATTANZIO (PD), NEL PNRR SERVONO PASSI AVANTI PER PRECARIATO E IMPRESE…

Agenparl

SPACEX OFFICIAL SAYS FAILED LANDING OF FALCON 9 WAS DUE TO HEAT DAMAGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RESTON (VIRGINIA), mer 24 febbraio 2021

 News about the aerospace industry curated by AIAA staff

SpaceX Official Says Failed Landing of Falcon 9 Was Due to Heat Damage

Feb 24, 2021, 16:31 PM
by
Lawrence Garrett

Falcon-9-first-successful-landing-at-sea-Wiki-250

Falcon 9 first stage on an ASDS barge after successful landing at sea. | Credit: SpaceX; Wikipedia; CC0

Space News reports that a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster “failed to land after its most recent launch Feb. 15 because of ‘heat damage’ it sustained.” During the 47th Spaceport Summit on Tuesday, SpaceX senior adviser for build and flight reliability Hans Koenigsmann “said the failed landing during an otherwise successful launch of Starlink satellites remains under investigation.” On Friday, NASA International Space Station program manager Joel Montalbano “said the agency was in discussions with SpaceX about that investigation to see if it involved any issues that could affect the Crew-2 commercial crew launch scheduled for April 20.” Montalbano said, “As of today, we’re working with them to better understand what happened, and right now it’s just too early to say if we’re going to have any impacts” on the Crew-2 launch.
Full Story (Space News)

Fonte/Source: https://www.aiaa.org/news/industry-news/2021/02/24/spacex-official-says-failed-landing-of-falcon-9-was-due-to-heat-damage

Post collegati

SPACEX OFFICIAL SAYS FAILED LANDING OF FALCON 9 WAS DUE TO HEAT DAMAGE

Redazione

BIPHASIC NUCLEOPHILIC AROMATIC SUBSTITUTION USING A MICROREACTOR UNDER DROPLET FORMATION CONDITIONS

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0047-EX-CR-2021, CALLSIGN: WB2XGT

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0087-EX-CN-2021, CALLSIGN: WL2XNM

Redazione

REPLY TO THE ‘COMMENT ON “SIZE DEPENDENCE OF BUBBLE WETTING ON SURFACES: BREAKDOWN OF CONTACT ANGLE MATCH BETWEEN SMALL SIZED BUBBLES AND DROPLETS”’ BY A. I. RUSANOV, D. V. TATYANENKO AND A. K. SHCHEKIN, NANOSCALE, 2020, DOI:10.1039/D0NR00232A

Redazione

COMMENT ON “SIZE DEPENDENCE OF BUBBLE WETTING ON SURFACES: BREAKDOWN OF CONTACT ANGLE MATCH BETWEEN SMALL SIZED BUBBLES AND DROPLETS” BY H. ZHANG AND X. ZHANG, NANOSCALE, 2019, 11, 2823

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More