(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 17 aprile 2020

The Minister of Finance, the Hon. Curtis Dickinson, JP, MP, today announced that ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has revised Bermuda’s A+ long-term sovereign credit and senior unsecured debt ratings as well as its A-1 short-term rating and its AA+ transfer and convertibility assessment on Bermuda from Positive to Stable.