venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
SOWING AREA COVERAGE UNDER KHARIF CROPS 8.56% MORE COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF LAST YEAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 21 agosto 2020

Ministry of Agriculture &
Farmers Welfare

Sowing area coverage under Kharif crops 8.56% more compared to corresponding period of last year

Significant increase in sowing area coverage of rice and oilseeds

Posted On:
21 AUG 2020 3:09PM by PIB Delhi

As on 21.08.2020, total kharif crops has been sown on 1062.93 lakh ha area against 979.15 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year, thus increase in area coverage by 8.56% compared to corresponding period of last year in the country. The status of progress of sowing area coverage under Kharif crops is given as under:

Rice: 378.32 lakh ha against 338.65 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 11.71%,

Pulses: 132.56 lakh ha against 124.15 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 6.77%,

Coarse Cereals: 174.06 lakh ha area against 166.80 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 4.35%,

Oilseeds: 191.14 lakh ha area against 167.53 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year i.e. area coverage increased by 14.09%,

Sugarcane: 52.19 lakh ha area against 51.62 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 1.10%,

Cotton: 127.69 lakh ha area against 123.54 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 3.36%,

Jute & Mesta: 6.97 lakh ha area against 6.86 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 1.68% in the country.

There is no impact of COVID-19 on progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on date.

As on 20.08.2020, actual rainfall received in the country is 663.0 mm against normal of 628.3 mm i.e. departure of (+)6% during the period from 01.06.2020 to 20.08.2020.

As reported by Central Water Commission, the live water storage available in 123 reservoirs in the country is 90% of live storage of corresponding period of last year and 107% of storage of average of last ten years. 

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1647580

