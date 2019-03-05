(AGENPARL) – Washington mar 05 marzo 2019

John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian C. Turner, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, today announced that, on February 27, 2019, a federal grand jury in New Haven returned a five-count indictment alleging that LYDIA CABRERA, 36, of Southington, embezzled from her employer.

As alleged in the indictment and in statements made in court, from approximately August 2016 to August 2018, Cabrera was employed by A2Z Home Medical Supplies (“A2Z”) as a bookkeeper. As a bookkeeper, Cabrera was given access to A2Z’s online merchant payment system. Approximately 10 days after being hired by A2Z, Cabrera began to use A2Z’s online merchant payment system to steal from the company by falsely representing that customers of A2Z had sought a return of their funds. On more than 200 occasions, Cabrera input her personal debit card information as the card to which the funds should be returned. Through this scheme, Cabrera embezzled approximately $370,000.

Cabrera was arrested on March 1. Following her arrest, she appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford and was ordered detained.

The indictment charges Cabrera with five counts of bank fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years on each count.

U.S. Attorney Durham stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Pierpont, Jr.

