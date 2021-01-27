SOUTHERN AFRICA’S MOST ENDANGERED SHARK JUST EXTENDED ITS RANGE BY 2,000 KILOMETERS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 (Wildlife Conservation Society) A team of marine scientists led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has confirmed that southern Africa’s most threatened endemic shark – the Critically Endangered shorttail nurse shark (Pseudoginglymostoma brevicaudatum) – has been found to occur in Mozambique; a finding that represents a range extension of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles).

