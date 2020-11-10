martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 688 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 612 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 682 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 614 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONI INFORMALI NELL’AMBITO DELL’ESAME DEL DISEGNO DI LEGGE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 612 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 346 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 612 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 346 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 614 DEFINITIVO –…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SOUTHEAST ASIA’S INTERNET ECONOMY TO CROSS $100 BILLION THIS YEAR: INDUSTRY REPORT

SOUTHEAST ASIA’S INTERNET ECONOMY TO CROSS $100 BILLION THIS YEAR: INDUSTRY REPORT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mar 10 novembre 2020

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Southeast Asia’s internet economy will hit $105 billion this year, as the coronavirus crisis prompted stuck-at-home consumers to go online to shop, get food delivered at home and for entertainment purposes, an industry report said on Tuesday.

The report, which covers Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines, said the region added 40 million new internet users this year, taking the total to 400 million. That implies 70% of the region’s population is now online, the report added.

“The coronavirus has brought about a permanent and massive digital adoption spurt,” stated the report by Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and business consultants Bain & Co.

Southeast Asia’s internet economy expanded 5% from 2019.

Online retailers have emerged as winners from coronavirus lockdowns as people prefer to shop from their homes instead of making a trip to stores amid worries over a resurgence in infections. E-commerce grew 63% to reach $62 billion in 2020, to become the largest vertical this year, while the travel sector contracted 58% to $14 billion.

Singapore’s internet economy contracted 24% to $9 billion as the pandemic choked the travel sector, while Vietnam and Indonesia continued to grow at double-digit rates.

The region’s online industry is poised to triple to $309 billion in gross merchandise value by 2025, nearly in line with the $300 billion forecast made last year.

With an 11% increase in online users, Southeast Asia is one of the world’s fastest growing internet markets. That compares with around 4.7 billion internet users worldwide, up 7.4% from a year ago, according to wearesocial.com, a digital monitoring service.

Continued growth in internet usage has helped create unicorns such as Grab and Go-Jek, with the region’s startups attracting billions in capital from global technology companies and investment firms.

Deal value has declined since 2018, primarily driven by a slowdown in big-ticket unicorn investments, the Google-Temeasek-Bain report said. Still, $6.3 billion worth of deals were struck in the first half of 2020 versus $7.7 billion a year ago.

Investors still have sufficient capital to deploy but are focusing more on companies’ path to profitability.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/southeast-asias-internet-economy-cross-100-billion-year-industry-report/10584

Post collegati

EXCLUSIVE: HUAWEI TO SELL $15 BILLION HONOR UNIT TO SHENZHEN GOVERNMENT, DIGITAL CHINA, OTHERS – SOURCES

Redazione

U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT CLEARS UBER-POSTMATES DEAL: AXIOS

Redazione

CHINA PUBLISHES DRAFT COMPETITION RULES FOR ONLINE PLATFORMS

Redazione

MICROSOFT LAUNCHES NEXT-GENERATION XBOX GAMING CONSOLES AMID PANDEMIC-DRIVEN DEMAND

Redazione

SOUTHEAST ASIA’S INTERNET ECONOMY TO CROSS $100 BILLION THIS YEAR: INDUSTRY REPORT

Redazione

USE OF THE INTERNET FOR FOLLOWING THE MEDIA AND FOR COMMUNICATION HAS INCREASED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More