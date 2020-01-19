19 Gennaio 2020
SOUTH SURREY FIRST PRINCIPALS CHAPTER

Surrey (UK), dom 19 gennaio 2020

South Surrey First Principals Chapter

In January 2020 the Installation Convocation of the South Surrey First Principals Chapter No. 8321 was held at the Reigate and Redhill Masonic Halls, Nutfield.

The Chapter was opened by the MEZ, E.Comp. Chris Goring, PAGDC, who welcomed the ME Grand Superintendent, E.Comp. Ian Chandler, the Deputy Grand Superintendent, E.Comp. Richard Knox, and the Provincial Grand Scribe E, E.Comp. Dr Michael Robinson, the MEZ Elect of the Chapter, along with many honoured guests from Chapters in amity.

Then followed the induction of the Principals for the ensuing year.  E.Comp. Dr Michael Robinson, PAGDC, was inducted as MEZ by E.Comp. Chris Goring; E.Comp. John Milner, PGStB, was inducted into the 2nd Principal’s Chair by E.Comp. Pat Little, and E.Comp. Steve Surridge, PPGSoj, was inducted into the 3rd Principal’s Chair by E.Comp. Roy Hodgkiss.

The Readings were given by the ME Grand Superintendent, E.Comp. Ian Chandler; the Deputy Grand Superintendent, E.Comp. Richard Knox; and the Past Deputy Grand Superintendent, E.Comp. Alan Bayliss.  The Officers of the year were then appointed and invested

The MEZ gave a short presentation on his life.  He said that he has had three careers; medicine, computer technology and Freemasonry.  This most interesting insight in Mike’s life was very well received by the Companions.

The ME Grand Superintendent, E.Comp. Ian Chandler, was delighted to present E.Comp. Michael Mullally, TD, PAGSoj, with a Certificate to mark and celebrate his 60 years service to the Holy Royal Arch.

Michael, who is 92 years young, has had a most varied and interesting career in the services and in banking; as well as a distinguished career in Freemasonry where he holds Grand Rank in many Masonic Orders.

After the Chapter was closed the ME Grand Superintendent and the Deputy Grand Superintendent congratulated the three Principals and wished them a most enjoyable year in office.

The Companions of the South Surrey First Principals Chapter and their guests retired to the bar.

We then all made our way into the dining room and sat down to a most convivial festive board at the Reigate and Redhill Masonic Halls.

All First Principals are encouraged to join one of the First Principals Chapters in Surrey.  Joining these Chapters will not only afford you an enjoyable means of increasing your Masonic knowledge but also give you the opportunity of meeting other First Principals from all parts of the Province.  You will hear many eminent speakers giving addresses and answering questions on matters of Royal Arch interest and, from time to time, you will witness demonstrations and presentations of particular workings of these and related ceremonies.

Article and photographs by Chris Eley

Fonte/Source: https://surreyfreemasons.org.uk/south-surrey-first-principals-chapter-2/

