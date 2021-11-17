(AGENPARL) – mer 17 novembre 2021 South Sacramento – Elk Grove Future Trail Connection

Our neighbors in Elk Grove are hosting a walking tour this Saturday and want your participation.

Walking Tour This Saturday

The City of Elk Grove and WALKSacramento are teaming up with a group of local community members to host a walking tour of the Laguna Creek Inter-Regional Trail on Saturday, 11/20 from 2:00-3:30pm. Help improve accessibility and connectivity throughout Elk Grove and South Sacramento by sharing your feedback and concerns. Bring your favorite pair of walking shoes to learn how your feedback can help inform the development of the Laguna Creek Inter-Regional Trail Master Plan, and share your visions for a healthier, more connected community. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win a $50 gift card! Register for the Walking Tour here: [https://bit.ly/LCIRTWalkingTour](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2c5b6db,2caaad2,2ca7eb8). *Please note there will be two walking tours happening simultaneously. We invite you to join the one nearest you!

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2c5b6db,2caaad2,2ca7eb9)

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2c5b6db,2caaad2,2ca7eba https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2c5b6db,2caaad2,2ca7ebb https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2c5b6db,2caaad2,2ca7ebc https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2c5b6db,2caaad2,2ca7ebd

🔊 Listen to this