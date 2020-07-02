giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
Breaking News

LA CAMERA DEGLI STATI UNITI APPROVA LA LEGGE SULLE SANZIONI CINESI PER…

THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC RECOGNIZES JUAN GUAIDó AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF THE BOLIVARIAN…

STATEMENT OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK…

UPDATE: THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES TO LEAD THE GLOBAL RESPONSE TO COVID-19

NON LASCIARE SOLI GLI ANZIANI. LE PAROLE DI FRANCESCO AL PARROCO DI…

FUSION MISSION CONTINUES IN COVID-SECURE WORKING ENVIRONMENT

LA RUSSIA APPROVA LA RIFORMA DELLA COSTITUZIONE VOLUTA DA PUTIN

MIGRANTI, GRIBAUDO (PD): SONO LAVORATORI, SPECULAZIONE STUPIDA SU SALUZZO

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION SCHEDULE

U.S.-LNA DISCUSSION ON MILITIA DEMOBILIZATION

Agenparl

SOUTH AFRICA: SOUTH AFRICAN BLUEBERRY INDUSTRY CONTINUES STRONG GROWTH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 02 luglio 2020

While the blueberry industry is still small relative to other fruit sectors in South Africa, such as citrus, apples, pears and table grapes, it has grown exponentially in the past 5 years. Post forecasts that blueberry production will rise by 22 percent to 22,000 MT in the 2020/21 MY, based on the increase in area planted, new plants starting to bear fruit and improvement in yields. As a result, exports are forecast to increase by 20 percent to 18,000 MT in the 2020/21 MY. However, concerns on the impact of COVID-19 to exports in the 2020/21 MY still remain. The United States currently has no market access to South Africa for fresh blueberries, and negotiations are underway between the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the South African Ministry of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. Other opportunities for the United States may include investments in blueberry production and processed products; licensing of varieties; supplying bio-pesticides and fertilizers.

South Africa: South African Blueberry Industry Continues Strong Growth

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/south-africa-south-african-blueberry-industry-continues-strong-growth

Post collegati

MALAYSIA: RETAIL FOODS

Redazione

SOUTH AFRICA: SOUTH AFRICAN BLUEBERRY INDUSTRY CONTINUES STRONG GROWTH

Redazione

NOT_INVESTMENT IN COMPANIES IN THE FIELD OF LIFE SCIENCES AND HEALTHCARE IN CATALONIA GREW TO €112M IN 2019

Redazione

INFORMATIONS EN MATIèRE DE CONSOMMATION LIéE AU CORONAVIRUS

Redazione

ADAPTING SERVICES TO RESPOND TO CORONARY ARTERY AND CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: EXPERIENCES FROM ITALY

Redazione

PROVIDING PALLIATIVE CARE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: EXPERIENCES FROM SPAIN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More