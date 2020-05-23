(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 23 maggio 2020

The South African Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development (DALRRD) set aside R1.2 billion (US$ 64 million) to support distressed small-holder farmers. Part of the funding will go towards vouchers for inputs in priority sectors. Local organizations believe more support will be needed as vital supply chains are broken and the tourism industry is shuttered.

South Africa: South Africa Provides COVID19 Funding for Distressed Small and Communal Farmers

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/south-africa-south-africa-provides-covid19-funding-distressed-small-and-communal-farmers