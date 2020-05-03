(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 03 maggio 2020

South Africa’s corn exports are continuing on the preexisting positive trend amidst a COVID-19 lockdown that started on March 27, 2020. The South Africa government labeled the food supply system as an essential sector that needs to remain compromised and functional. Corn, especially white corn, is an important food source for numerous people in Southern Africa. However, many countries in Southern Africa are currently struggling with poor corn production due to drought conditions and pests. South Africa is the largest producer of corn in sub-Saharan Africa and expects a bumper crop to be harvested in June 2020. Therefore, it is essential that South Africa keep its borders open for trade and continue supplying the Southern Africa region with corn amidst the impact of COVID-19.

South Africa: South Africa Continues Corn Exports Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/south-africa-south-africa-continues-corn-exports-amidst-covid-19-lockdown