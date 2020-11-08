(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 08 novembre 2020

The production of apples, pears and table grapes is forecast to increase marginally in the 2020/21 Marketing Year (MY), based on increases in area planted, normal weather conditions, improvement in yields and available irrigation water following improved 2020 winter rainfall. COVID-19 is expected to have minimal impact to production and exports in the 2020/21 MY. South Africa is self-sufficient and only imports small quantities of deciduous fruits to fulfill niche markets or to satisfy demand during the off-season when supply is limited. Due to phytosanitary restrictions, the United States only has limited market access to export apples from areas that are free of Rhagoletis pomonella (apple maggot). Negotiations are on-going to expand this market access to include areas regulated for apple maggot in the United States.

South Africa: Fresh Deciduous Fruit Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/south-africa-fresh-deciduous-fruit-annual-5