domenica, Novembre 8, 2020
Breaking News

USA , FUNZIONARIO ELETTORALE DELLA CONTEA PA AMMETTE CHE GLI SCRITATORI HANNO…

USA, CRESCONO LE SEGNALAZIONI DI FRODE NEGLI STATI IN BILICO. POTENZIALMENTE 282.MILA…

ROMA, SALVINI: LE TELECAMERE ANTI-SPACCIO FUORI DALLE SCUOLE SONO MERITO DELLA LEGA.…

BASSETTI IN OSPEDALE: SITUAZIONE INVARIATA, MA SEMPRE “CONDIZIONI DI GRAVITà”

FRANCESCO PREGA PER LA PACE IN ETIOPIA E IN LIBIA

IL PAPA: UNA VITA DI CARITà, NON DI EGOISMO, PREPARA ALL’INCONTRO CON…

NEW WINTER PACKAGE TO PROVIDE FURTHER SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

COVID, SALVINI: CON LA NOMINA DI ZUCCATELLI È UFFICIALE: CONTE NON VUOL…

USA, IL TRUMPISMO E LA FINE DEL GIORNALISMO AMERICANO. MOLTI CREDONO  CHE…

USA, BIDEN: SARò IL PRESIDENTE DI TUTTI

Agenparl

SOUTH AFRICA: FRESH DECIDUOUS FRUIT ANNUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 08 novembre 2020

The production of apples, pears and table grapes is forecast to increase marginally in the 2020/21 Marketing Year (MY), based on increases in area planted, normal weather conditions, improvement in yields and available irrigation water following improved 2020 winter rainfall. COVID-19 is expected to have minimal impact to production and exports in the 2020/21 MY. South Africa is self-sufficient and only imports small quantities of deciduous fruits to fulfill niche markets or to satisfy demand during the off-season when supply is limited. Due to phytosanitary restrictions, the United States only has limited market access to export apples from areas that are free of Rhagoletis pomonella (apple maggot). Negotiations are on-going to expand this market access to include areas regulated for apple maggot in the United States.

South Africa: Fresh Deciduous Fruit Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/south-africa-fresh-deciduous-fruit-annual-5

Post collegati

SOUTH AFRICA: FRESH DECIDUOUS FRUIT ANNUAL

Redazione

TURKEY: FRESH DECIDUOUS FRUIT ANNUAL

Redazione

HONG KONG: HONG KONG FILED A COMPLAINT TO THE WTO AGAINST THE US

Redazione

ARGENTINA: ARGENTINA INTRODUCES EXPORT TAX COMPENSATION PROGRAM FOR SMALL FARMERS

Redazione

UKRAINE: UKRAINE’S MRLS FOR VETERINARY DRUGS

Redazione

WORLD SCIENCE DAY FOR PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More