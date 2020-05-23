sabato, Maggio 23, 2020
Breaking News

L’ITALIA RICORDA LA STRAGE DI CAPACI

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK…

STATE SECRETARIES OF THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND FINANCE MINISTRIES ON DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION

FALCONE, CONTE: RISPOSTA ALLE MAFIE DA PARTE DELLO STATO DEVE ESSERE FORTE

AZIONE CATTOLICA: LAUDATO SI’, INIZIATIVA DI PREGHIERA SULLE ORME DEL BEATO FRASSATI

UK AID SUPPORTING THE FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

TOLENTINO: NEL TEMPO DEL DISTANZIAMENTO RISCOPRIAMO LA COMUNITà

FINE DEL RAMADAN CON LE MOSCHEE CHE RESTANO CHIUSE

FASE 2, ARCURI: SISTEMA TIENE, MISURE ADOTTATE SONO SERVITE, ORA I TAMPONI

LETTERS ON COVID-19 PLANNING AND COORDINATION

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SOUTH AFRICA: ALCOHOL RESTRICTIONS CAUSE UNITED STATES EXPORTS OF DISTILLED SPIRITS TO LAG

SOUTH AFRICA: ALCOHOL RESTRICTIONS CAUSE UNITED STATES EXPORTS OF DISTILLED SPIRITS TO LAG

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 23 maggio 2020

Since March 27, 2020, the South African Government has banned the sale and transport of all alcoholic beverages, causing strain on both the domestic and import industries. About US$16 million worth of United States (U.S.) distilled spirits exports are at risk if South Africa continues restricting the sale of liquor products as one of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The South African liquor industry has also been adversely impacted through revenue losses (US$681 million), potential loss of employment (40,000 jobs) and possible closure of some liquor businesses. While the restriction on liquor sales and imports are expected to be eased by the end of May 2020, final regulations in this regard have not been published, thus raising uncertainty and concerns if this will be sufficient to prevent further losses for the industry.

South Africa: Alcohol Restrictions Cause United States Exports of Distilled Spirits to Lag

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/south-africa-alcohol-restrictions-cause-united-states-exports-distilled-spirits-lag

Post collegati

23 MAG 2020 – RIPRENDE L’ATTIVITà DEGLI ANGELI DEL BELLO, STAMANI PRIMA USCITA A PIAZZALE MICHELANGELO

Redazione

SERBIA: GREEN CORRIDORS AMONG CEFTA COUNTRIES TO FACILITATE TRADE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

SOUTH AFRICA: ALCOHOL RESTRICTIONS CAUSE UNITED STATES EXPORTS OF DISTILLED SPIRITS TO LAG

Redazione

SOUTH AFRICA: SOUTH AFRICA PROVIDES COVID19 FUNDING FOR DISTRESSED SMALL AND COMMUNAL FARMERS

Redazione

DECRETO DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA GIUNTA REGIONALE N. 63 – 22 MAGGIO 2020

Redazione

23 MAG 2020 – TUTE, GUANTI E MASCHERINE, DALLA CITTà DI NINGBO E DAL GRUPPO FOSUN IMPORTANTE DONAZIONE AL COMUNE DI FIRENZE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More