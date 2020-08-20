SORTILIN MAY HOLD THE KEY TO COMBAT PANCREATIC CANCER MORE EFFECTIVELY

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 20 agosto 2020 (Elsevier) Pancreatic cancer has an extremely poor prognosis; it is the third most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States. In a novel study published in The American Journal of Pathology, published by Elsevier, scientists report the discovery of an increased level of the neuroprotein sortilin in pancreatic cancer cells that may open up the way to developing more effective treatment.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/e-smh082020.php