lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

DEMOGRAPHY AND EUROPE IN THE WORLD

ANNULLA E SOSTITUISCE IL PRECEDENTE INVIO – AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA…

Agenparl

SONOCHEMICAL SYNTHESIS OF MICROSCALE ZN(II)-MOF WITH DUAL LEWIS BASIC SITES FOR FLUORESCENT TURN-ON DETECTION OF AL3+ AND METHANOL WITH LOW DETECTION LIMITS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

The effects of synthetic methods, modulator types, content of modulator, and reaction time on the size and morphology of a microscale Zn-MOF containing dual Lewis basic amino and carbonyl groups, namely [Zn(NH2-bdc)(4,4’-bpy)] {NH2-H2bdc = 2-amino-1,4-benzenedicarboxylic acid and bpy = 4,4’-bypyridine} were systemically investigated. The uniform octahedral microparticles of Zn-MOF with an average size of 1.7 µm were obtained within an hour at ambient temperature under the ultrasound irradiation using sodium acetate as a modulating agent. Interestingly, Zn-MOF has demonstrated as a dual-functional fluorescent detection of Al3+ and methanol based on fluorescent turn-on strategy. Very low detection limits (LODs) for Al3+ and methanol by using microcrystalline Zn-MOF reaches at 30 nM and 0.7% (v/v), respectively. With the comparison to the larger size of polycrystalline Zn-MOF, the microparticles obtained from an ultrasonic route exhibit the improvement of the detection sensitivity. The dual uncoordinated Lewis basic sites play an important role in the sensitivity and selectivity of the detection. Additionally, the fluorogenic change in the sensing process can be noticed by naked eye under UV-light allowing the preliminary on-field screening.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/Eu6um9BIBMc/D0DT01175D

Post collegati

SONOCHEMICAL SYNTHESIS OF MICROSCALE ZN(II)-MOF WITH DUAL LEWIS BASIC SITES FOR FLUORESCENT TURN-ON DETECTION OF AL3+ AND METHANOL WITH LOW DETECTION LIMITS

Redazione

HIGH-VOLTAGE HONEYCOMB LAYERED OXIDE POSITIVE ELECTRODES FOR RECHARGEABLE SODIUM BATTERIES

Redazione

STRAINTRONIC EFFECT FOR SUPERCONDUCTIVITY ENHANCEMENT IN LI-INTERCALATED BILAYER MOS2

Redazione

A FISH SCALE-LIKE MAGNETIC NANOMATERIAL AS A HIGHLY EFFICIENT SORBENT FOR MONITORING THE CHANGES OF AUXINS LEVEL UNDER CADMIUM STRESS

Redazione

SYNTHESIS OF IRON-DOPED 3D ORDERED MESOPOROUS COBALT PHOSPHIDE MATERIAL TOWARDS EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYTIC OVERALL WATER SPLITTING

Redazione

THINK TANK (3/2020)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More