giovedì, Maggio 21, 2020
(AGENPARL) – gio 21 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to NLS Music Notes Blog from the Library of Congress.
Song Stories: Time Out for Take Five [ https://blogs.loc.gov/nls-music-notes/2020/05/song-stories-time-out-for-take-five/?loclr=eanlsmb ] 05/21/2020 12:01 PM EDT
As with many songs, “Take Five” has a story that is more encompassing than just the notes on the page or the sounds from a recording. It talks about overcoming obstacles, articulating a creative vision, and seizing upon spontaneity. In this week’s NLS Music Notes Blog, our series “Song Stories” explores the “Cool Jazz” standard, “Take Five.” body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
