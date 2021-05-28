(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 28 maggio 2021

The successful conclusion of the talks between the leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the Federal Member States (FMS) during their summit on 20-27 May in Mogadishu, Somalia, is an important step towards the holding of peaceful elections in line with the 17 September Agreement. In this regard, we welcome Prime Minister Roble’s endeavours pursuing constructive deliberations between the federal and regional leaderships. Elections should be held without delay.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/99186/somalia-statement-high-representativevice-president-josep-borrell-successful-conclusion-fgs_en