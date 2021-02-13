(AGENPARL) – CORAL GABLES (FLORIDA), sab 13 febbraio 2021
Abstract
This student note will attempt to answer two broad questions: 1) Does Chile’s incremental housing model fulfill an international human right to housing?; and 2) Can incremental housing be implemented in a U.S. jurisdiction? Incremental housing is a unique social housing model developed by Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena, which consists of building just half-a-house, thus allowing the recipients to maximize limited housing subsidies through participatory improvements to ultimately gain transferable wealth through credit. While incremental housing does not offer a panacea in application in Chile, the model represents an important step toward realizing a right to housing in a deeply unequal environment. Incremental housing is not only implementable in a U.S. jurisdiction, but also offers an innovative model to make social housing viable.
Recommended Citation
Vincent Halloran,
Solving the Housing Crisis Half-a-House at a Time: Incremental Housing as a Means to Fulfilling the Human Right to
Housing,
52 U. Miami Inter-Am. L. Rev.
95
(2021)
Available at:
https://repository.law.miami.edu/umialr/vol52/iss1/6
