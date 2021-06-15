(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01715B, Paper
Francesca D’Anna, Fabiana Pandolfi, Daniele Rocco, Salvatore Marullo, Marta Feroci, Leonardo Mattiello
Spectroscopic studies on new donor–acceptor oligothiophenes were performed in different solvents, and the solvatochromic effects on their structures were explored.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
