New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01715B, Paper
Francesca D’Anna, Fabiana Pandolfi, Daniele Rocco, Salvatore Marullo, Marta Feroci, Leonardo Mattiello
Spectroscopic studies on new donor–acceptor oligothiophenes were performed in different solvents, and the solvatochromic effects on their structures were explored.
