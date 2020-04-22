SOLVATION PROPERTIES OF PROTIC IONIC LIQUID – MOLECULAR SOLVENT MIXTURES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 aprile 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00201A, Paper

Dilek Yalcin, Andrew Joseph Christofferson, Calum J Drummond, Tamar Louise Greaves

Ionic liquids (ILs) are increasingly receiving interest for a wide range of applications. However, for many applications their cost and/or viscosity can be too high. This can be addressed by…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/khfv_765mtg/D0CP00201A