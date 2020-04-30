giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
SOLUTIONS TO THE WATER FLOODING PROBLEM FOR UNITIZED REGENERATIVE FUEL CELLS: STATUS AND PERSPECTIVES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 30 aprile 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,16844-16860
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00434K, Review Article
Open Access Open Access
Immanuel Vincent, Eun-Chong Lee, Hyung-Man Kim
This review summarizes state-of-the-art studies on water management of URFC’s with a focus on recent developments and discusses the technical challenges of water management strategies.
