SOLUTIONS TO THE WATER FLOODING PROBLEM FOR UNITIZED REGENERATIVE FUEL CELLS: STATUS AND PERSPECTIVES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 30 aprile 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,16844-16860
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00434K, Review Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00434K, Review Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Immanuel Vincent, Eun-Chong Lee, Hyung-Man Kim
This review summarizes state-of-the-art studies on water management of URFC’s with a focus on recent developments and discusses the technical challenges of water management strategies.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
This review summarizes state-of-the-art studies on water management of URFC’s with a focus on recent developments and discusses the technical challenges of water management strategies.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/uRxiiiGe5ss/D0RA00434K