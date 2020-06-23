SOLUTION XANES AND EXAFS ANALYSIS OF ACTIVE SPECIES OF TITANIUM, VANADIUM COMPLEX CATALYSTS IN ETHYLENE POLYMERISATION/DIMERISATION AND SYNDIOSPECIFIC STYRENE POLYMERISATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, 49,8008-8028

DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01139H, Perspective

Jun Yi, Naoki Nakatani, Kotohiro Nomura

Mechanistic studies through the solution XANES and EXAFS analysis for V and Ti complex catalysed ethylene polymerisation/dimerization, and syndiospecific styrene polymerisation, including interpretation of the XANES spectra, have been introduced.

