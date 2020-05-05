(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), mar 05 maggio 2020

05 May 2020

We tried this 63-piece puzzle, and it was the perfect break activity.

Everybody’s doing it

Jigsaw puzzles are proving a hit as we scrabble for things to tide us over while at home.

If you didn’t manage to snag a set in the initial panic-buying frenzy (or need a new one to start on), have a look at these historic gems from the Library’s Special Collections.

Blast from the past

No one knows the collection better than the Monash Library team, who have been steadily preserving the Special Collections in digital form.

They’ve hand-picked 10 and run them through Jigsaw Explorer, and you can choose from a 60-plus piece for morning tea (with just 10 minutes on the clock to complete), or perhaps a more challenging 300-plus session if you’re feeling feisty.

Need more?

This represents just a fraction of the entire collection. If they’ve piqued your interest, you can see the rest of the Special Collections in the Monash Collections Online.

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/internal/internal-articles/solution-to-a-shared-puzzle