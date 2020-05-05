martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
Breaking News

05/05/2020 COVID-19/KOSOVO*: A RAPPORTEUR URGES POLITICAL RESPONSIBILITY AND RESPECT FOR THE RULE…

NCSI RELEASES RESULTS OF INTERGENERATIONAL COMMUNICATION POLL

L. LINKEVIčIUS MEETS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF U.S. COMPANIES IN LITHUANIA, DISCUSSES BILATERAL…

OLAF INVESTIGATION UNCOVERS RESEARCH FUNDING FRAUD IN GREECE

EU MINISTERS RESPONSIBLE FOR EMPLOYMENT AND SOCIAL AFFAIRS DISCUSS THE EFFECTS OF…

202,186 PUBLIC SECTOR PENSIONERS REGISTERED IN FEB 2020

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: TAGLIO STIPENDI? ITALIANI NON SI MERITANO SILENZIO POLITICA

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #37

KAROL WOJTYLA, I 100 ANNI SPIEGATI AI RAGAZZI CHE NON L’HANNO CONOSCIUTO

CORTE TEDESCA, LEGA: SENTENZA EVIDENZIA SUBALTERNITà GOVERNO ITALIANO

Agenparl

SOLUTION TO A SHARED PUZZLE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), mar 05 maggio 2020

05 May 2020

We tried this 63-piece puzzle, and it was the perfect break activity.

Everybody’s doing it

Jigsaw puzzles are proving a hit as we scrabble for things to tide us over while at home.

If you didn’t manage to snag a set in the initial panic-buying frenzy (or need a new one to start on), have a look at these historic gems from the Library’s Special Collections.

Blast from the past

No one knows the collection better than the Monash Library team, who have been steadily preserving the Special Collections in digital form.

They’ve hand-picked 10 and run them through Jigsaw Explorer, and you can choose from a 60-plus piece for morning tea (with just 10 minutes on the clock to complete), or perhaps a more challenging 300-plus session if you’re feeling feisty.

Need more?

This represents just a fraction of the entire collection. If they’ve piqued your interest, you can see the rest of the Special Collections in the Monash Collections Online.

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/internal/internal-articles/solution-to-a-shared-puzzle

Post collegati

SOLUTION TO A SHARED PUZZLE

Redazione

SURVEY TO TRACK LONG-TERM MENTAL, BRAIN HEALTH IMPACTS OF COVID-19

Redazione

MONASH RESEARCHERS ADAPT AND TEST SNORKELS TO HELP STOP COVID-19 SPREAD

Redazione

UH LAW LIBRARY ARCHIVES MANAGER AWARDED NATIONAL FELLOWSHIP

Redazione

JENNIFER BUMBLE DEVELOPS WEBINAR SERIES TO HELP SPECIAL EDUCATORS TEACH ONLINE

Redazione

COUNTING THE COVID-19 SOCIAL COST: HOW PEOPLE ARE FARING IN THE PANDEMIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More