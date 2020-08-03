SOLUTION-PROCESSED TERNARY COPPER HALIDES THIN FILMS FOR AIR-STABLE AND DEEP-ULTRAVIOLET-SENSITIVE PHOTODETECTOR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 03 agosto 2020

Recently, the newly-emerging lead-halide perovskites have received tremendous attention in photodetection filed because of the intrinsic large light absorption and high and well-balanced carrier transport characteristics. Unfortunately, the instability issue and the existence of toxic lead cations have greatly restricted their practical applications and future commercialization. Furthermore, the previous studies on perovskite photodetectors mainly operate in visible and near-infrared light region, and almost no relevant reports aimed at the deep-ultraviolet (DUV) region. In this study, an air-stable and DUV-sensitive photoconductive detector was demonstrated with solution-processed ternary copper halides Cs3Cu2I5 thin films as the light absorber. The proposed photodetector is very sensitive to the wavelength of light below 320 nm, and nearly blind to the visible light. Because of the high material integrity and large surface coverage of the Cs3Cu2I5 thin films, the detector presents an outstanding photodetection performance with the photoresponsivity of ~17.8 A/W, specific detectivity of 1.12  1012 Jones, and fast response speed of 465/897 μs, greatly superior to previously reported DUV photodetectors based on other material systems. Unlike traditional lead-halide perovskites, the lead-free Cs3Cu2I5 shows remarkable stability against heat, UV light, and environmental oxygen/moisture. Thus, the unsealed photodetector demonstrates good operation stability for 11 h continuous running in the open air. Even after 80-day storage in air ambient, its photodetection capability can almost be maintained. The results suggest that non-toxic Cs3Cu2I5 could make a potential candidate for stable and environmental-friendly DUV detectors, making it possible for assembly of optoelectronic systems in the future.

