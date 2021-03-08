lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
SOLUBLE LANTHANIDE-TRANSITION-METAL CLUSTERS LN36CO12 AS EFFECTIVE MOLECULAR ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR WATER OXIDATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08132A, Communication
Rong Chen, Chao-Long Chen, Ming-Hao Du, Xing Wang, Cheng Wang, La-Sheng Long, Xiang-Jian Kong, Lansun Zheng
Here we first report soluble lanthanide-transition-metal clusters Ln36Co12 (Ln = Eu, Gd and Dy) as effective homogeneous water oxidation electrocatalysts. The stable 48-metal Ln36Co12 shows an effective water oxidation activity…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/HgWhsfPnEOM/D0CC08132A

