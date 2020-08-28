SOLOMON ISLANDS: TRANSPORT SECTOR FLOOD RECOVERY PROJECT

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), ven 28 agosto 2020 In August 2014, ADB approved a loan in various currencies equivalent to $6.61 million and a grant of up to $6.61 million, both from its special funds, for the project. The government committed $2.36 million as counterpart funding. The project aimed to restore socioeconomic activities to at least pre-flood levels. Its outcome was restored and more resilient connectivity, while the output was transport infrastructure in priority locations reconstructed, and climate- and disaster-proofed.



