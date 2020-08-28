venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
REIMAGINING ACTUARIES: A Q&A WITH SOCIETY OF ACTUARIES’ GREG HEIDRICH

USING BUILT-IN ADVANTAGES AND INNOVATION TO SCALE

MARGIN PRESSURE BUILDS IN THE GERMAN MACHINERY INDUSTRY

FROM NEW BUSINESS TO UNICORN: SCALING A NEW CORPORATE BUSINESS

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN UKRAINE

BRASILE, CONSEGNATI I RESPIRATORI DONATI DAL PAPA

FRANCESCO IN PREGHIERA NELLA BASILICA DI SANT’AGOSTINO IN CAMPO MARZIO

REPUBLIC OF MADAGASCAR : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS…

COVID, L’OMS: LE AULE NON SONO UN FATTORE DETERMINANTE DELLE INFEZIONI

SOLOMON ISLANDS: TRANSPORT SECTOR FLOOD RECOVERY PROJECT

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), ven 28 agosto 2020 In August 2014, ADB approved a loan in various currencies equivalent to $6.61 million and a grant of up to $6.61 million, both from its special funds, for the project. The government committed $2.36 million as counterpart funding. The project aimed to restore socioeconomic activities to at least pre-flood levels. Its outcome was restored and more resilient connectivity, while the output was transport infrastructure in priority locations reconstructed, and climate- and disaster-proofed.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/o5AXVDAPC4I/solomon-islands-transport-sector-flood-recovery-project

