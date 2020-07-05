(AGENPARL) – dom 05 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Solomon Islands National Day [ https://www.state.gov/solomon-islands-national-day%e2%80%af/ ] 07/05/2020 12:16 AM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

WASHINGTON, DC

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Solomon Islandsas you celebrateyour National Day on July 7.

While the COVID-19 pandemic means thecommemorations will be different this year,the United Stateslooks forward to beginning another year offriendshipwithSolomon Islands.Our partnership continues to grow as weengage in morecultural and professional exchanges,expand oursecurity cooperation,andexecute onourdevelopment assistancecommitments.The announcementlate lastyear of the re-opening of a Peace Corps program in Solomon Islands is a testament tothe strength of our relationshipand long history of shared values.

Congratulations to the people of Solomon Islands as you celebrate your nations independence

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this