SOLID-STATE REVERSIBLE OPTICAL SWITCH BASED ON TWO DENDRITIC MOLECULES WITH DUAL SENSITIVITY OF MECHANOCHROMISM AND PHOTOCHROMISM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QM00174D, Research Article

Yuhui Yang, Zhe He, Junzhao He, Yuqing Li, Yilong Chen, Guohua Jiang

Efficient isomerization of photochromic molecules requires conformational freedom and is often limited to the solution or polymer matrix. Thus, developing a new method to improve photochromism in the solid state…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QM/D1QM00174D