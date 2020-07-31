venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 30 LUGLIO 2020 – 247ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

CYBER SANCTIONS: TIME TO ACT

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

Agenparl

SOLID-STATE HOST-GUEST INFLUENCES ON A BODIPY DYE HOSTED WITHIN A CRYSTALLINE SPONGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 31 luglio 2020

Manipulating the emission characteristics of phosphors is a viable strategy to produce unique, and thus difficult to replicate, security optical features that are useful in anticounterfeiting applications. Here, a fluorophore, BODIPY 493/503, displayed altered solid-state emission characteristics upon being hosted within a crystalline molecular flask. Specifically, a bathochromic shift of 939 cm-1 was observed (λ(max): 633 → 673 nm), with a concomitant reduction in emission intensity, and emission dependency on excitation wavelength. Multiple factors likely contribute to this behaviour, such as emission filtering by the host framework, exciplex formation between BODIPY and the electron-deficient framework, and collisional quenching between the host and guest. Here we prioritize solid-state analyses to explore these factors, including electron density mapping of the framework pores, and multinuclear solid-state NMR spectroscopy.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/avoLH6SFxFQ/D0NJ02969F

Post collegati

DETAILED GUIDE: NORTH WEST OF ENGLAND: LOCAL RESTRICTIONS – WHAT YOU CAN AND CANNOT DO

Redazione

SOLID-STATE HOST-GUEST INFLUENCES ON A BODIPY DYE HOSTED WITHIN A CRYSTALLINE SPONGE

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: REPORTING MALPRACTICE ALLEGATIONS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: NEW RULES ON GATHERINGS IN SOME PARTS OF NORTHERN ENGLAND

Redazione

SERIES: M2V, VELOCITY OF M2 MONEY STOCK

Redazione

SERIES: MZMV, VELOCITY OF MZM MONEY STOCK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More