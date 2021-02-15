SOLID-PHASE COLORIMETRIC SENSOR FOR HYPOCHLORITE

By taking advantage of the powerful oxidation property of hypochlorite (OCl−), we developed a solid-phase colorimetric sensor for the detection of OCl− based on 13 nm AuNPs immobilized on a 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane APTES-coated substrate. This colorimetric sensor utilizes the aggregation and anti-aggregation properties of AuNPs arising from the interaction between dithiothreitol (DTT) and OCl−. When the amount of OCl− increases, the color of the substrate changes from blue to red, allowing for naked-eye detection at concentrations as low as 2.48 µM within the reaction time of 5 min. Unlike conventional solution-based colorimetric sensors that can be easily affected by ionic strength, pH values, and temperature, this solid-phase sensor shows a more stable detection performance. Additionally, this solid-phase sensor can be further miniaturized, providing high availability and durability for use in daily life.