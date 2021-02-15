lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

Agenparl

SOLID-PHASE COLORIMETRIC SENSOR FOR HYPOCHLORITE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

By taking advantage of the powerful oxidation property of hypochlorite (OCl−), we developed a solid-phase colorimetric sensor for the detection of OCl− based on 13 nm AuNPs immobilized on a 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane APTES-coated substrate. This colorimetric sensor utilizes the aggregation and anti-aggregation properties of AuNPs arising from the interaction between dithiothreitol (DTT) and OCl−. When the amount of OCl− increases, the color of the substrate changes from blue to red, allowing for naked-eye detection at concentrations as low as 2.48 µM within the reaction time of 5 min. Unlike conventional solution-based colorimetric sensors that can be easily affected by ionic strength, pH values, and temperature, this solid-phase sensor shows a more stable detection performance. Additionally, this solid-phase sensor can be further miniaturized, providing high availability and durability for use in daily life.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/WzvgOvw9lQU/D0AN02448A

Post collegati

SOLID-PHASE COLORIMETRIC SENSOR FOR HYPOCHLORITE

Redazione

CALL FOR IFLA/SYSTEMATIC PUBLIC LIBRARY OF THE YEAR 2021 IS OPEN!

Redazione

PERSONALE SCUOLA – TRASFORMAZIONE RAPPORTO LAVORO DA TEMPO PIENO A TEMPO PARZIALE E VICEVERSA

Redazione

MAGNETIC-FIELD-INDUCED SELF-ASSEMBLY OF FECO/COFE2O4 CORE/SHELL NANOPARTICLES WITH TUNABLE COLLECTIVE MAGNETIC PROPERTIES

Redazione

NYK ORDERS FOUR LNG DUAL-FUEL CAR CARRIERS AT CHINA YARD

Redazione

ELECTRICITY PRICES, Q4 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More