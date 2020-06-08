lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
Breaking News

CORPUS DOMINI: DOMENICA 14 GIUGNO MESSA DEL PAPA IN SAN PIETRO

EU LAUNCHES NEW PROJECT TO SUPPORT CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE…

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH ARGENTINE FOREIGN MINISTER SOLA

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH ARGENTINE FOREIGN MINISTER SOLA

RD CONGO. IL CONTROLLO DELLE RISORSE NATURALI DIETRO LE VIOLENZE NELL’EST

5G SPECTRUM AUCTION CONCLUDED

DISCORSO DEL MINISTRO IN OCCASIONE DELLA CERIMONIA DI FIRMA DEL PATTO PER…

PATTO PER EXPORT, UN LAVORO DI SQUADRA CHE COINVOLGE 7 MINISTERI E…

Agenparl

SOLAR-RESPONSIVE ZINC OXIDE PHOTO ANODE FOR SOLAR-PHOTON-HARVESTER PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL (PEC) CELL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 giugno 2020

A highly efficient, nanostructured, solar-responsive zinc-oxide (SRZO) photo anode has been achieved by utilization of a versatile solution precursor plasma spray (SPPS) deposition technique. For the first time, it is demonstrated that a front-illumination type SRZO photo-anode fabricated with ZnO/stainless steel (SS-304) configuration can generate an enhanced photo electrochemical (PEC) current of 390 µA/cm2, under Solar radiation AM1.5 global filter (~1 Sun). The SRZO electrode has displayed a Solar-to-Hydrogen (STH) conversion efficiency of 2.32% when investigated for H2 evolution in the PEC cell. These electrodes exhibited a maximum peak efficiency of 86% using 320nm photons during Incident Photon-to-Current Conversion Efficiency measurement. Interestingly, the film lattice of SRZO showed a significant red-shift of 0.37eV, in the ZnO band gap thereby rendering solar photon absorptivity to SRZO. Further, an enhanced charge transport property by virtue of increased donor density (~4.11X1017/cm3) has been observed, which is higher by an order of magnitude than its bulk counterpart. Efficient optical absorption of solar photons and higher donor-density of SRZO has been thus attributed for its superior PEC performance.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00139B

Post collegati

ORPHAN DESIGNATION: 4,6,4′-TRIMETHYLANGELICIN, TREATMENT OF CYSTIC FIBROSIS, 19/06/2013, POSITIVE

Redazione

TAKE VIRTUAL TOURS OF THESE SEVEN HISTORIC HOMES OF AMERICAN ARTISTS

Redazione

TIME FOR THE ENERGY MANAGER

Redazione

THE CONVERSATION : “TOUS AU VERT ? SCéNARIO RéTRO-PROSPECTIF D’UN EXODE URBAIN”

Redazione

SOLAR-RESPONSIVE ZINC OXIDE PHOTO ANODE FOR SOLAR-PHOTON-HARVESTER PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL (PEC) CELL

Redazione

EUROPäISCHEN PFEILER DER NATO STäRKEN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More