SOLAR-RESPONSIVE ZINC OXIDE PHOTO ANODE FOR SOLAR-PHOTON-HARVESTER PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL (PEC) CELL

A highly efficient, nanostructured, solar-responsive zinc-oxide (SRZO) photo anode has been achieved by utilization of a versatile solution precursor plasma spray (SPPS) deposition technique. For the first time, it is demonstrated that a front-illumination type SRZO photo-anode fabricated with ZnO/stainless steel (SS-304) configuration can generate an enhanced photo electrochemical (PEC) current of 390 µA/cm2, under Solar radiation AM1.5 global filter (~1 Sun). The SRZO electrode has displayed a Solar-to-Hydrogen (STH) conversion efficiency of 2.32% when investigated for H2 evolution in the PEC cell. These electrodes exhibited a maximum peak efficiency of 86% using 320nm photons during Incident Photon-to-Current Conversion Efficiency measurement. Interestingly, the film lattice of SRZO showed a significant red-shift of 0.37eV, in the ZnO band gap thereby rendering solar photon absorptivity to SRZO. Further, an enhanced charge transport property by virtue of increased donor density (~4.11X1017/cm3) has been observed, which is higher by an order of magnitude than its bulk counterpart. Efficient optical absorption of solar photons and higher donor-density of SRZO has been thus attributed for its superior PEC performance.