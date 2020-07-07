SOFTWARE YOU NEED TO KEEP YOUR BUSINESS RUNNING SMOOTHLY

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mar 07 luglio 2020

In today’s world, efficiency is king. Every business is looking for a way to streamline their activities and accomplish their tasks quickly and without any hassle. But with so much on your plate, this sometimes feels like an impossible feat.

Fortunately, software development companies like BairesDev have created a plethora of solutions and tools for business across industries, no matter what your size or niche.

Time-tracking software

Time-tracking software not only allows you to see how many hours your employees have worked in a given period of time but can also help you assess productivity.

Take Toggl. This tool enables you to see which tasks and projects are making you money by evaluating how much time your employees are spending on them. You can compare different projects via a dashboard, too. Plus, your employees will receive reminders if they’ve forgotten to set their timers or have been idle for too long.

Project management software

Project management tools are vital to staying on top of your organization’s goings-on. There are plenty of tools available that let you break down your projects into manageable components, monitor their progress, assign tasks, set deadlines, and more.

Trello, for instance, allows you to visualize the big picture through a dashboard with different cards. You can move a card into another column based on its current stage, add team members to it, make comments, issue reminders, and much more.

CRM software

Keep track of key contacts, manage your relationships with customers and clients, tailor and streamline your communications, and more with a customer relationship platform.

Salesforce is one example of an organization that offers several different types of customer relationship management (CRM) software. Salesforce Essentials, for instance, helps small businesses manage relationships with clients and grow while providing insights that allow them to identify the most valuable contacts and prioritize accordingly.



Accounting software

Managing your business’s money is a difficult feat, especially if you don’t have an accountant. But accounting software helps you handle and track your expenses, file your taxes, facilitate payroll, and even issue checks. Tools like Intuit QuickBooks are ideal for startups and small businesses who may not have the funds to have separate HR and accounting departments.

Marketing software

There are plenty of tools that allow you to assess and manage your marketing efforts, from viewing site traffic and click-through rates (CTR) to scheduling social media posts. Hubspot combines several different marketing tools into one platform, offering a hub for publishing blog posts, improving your SEO, running A/B tests, and much more.

Hubspot also offers a sales hub and CRM hub that you can integrate with the marketing hub for a streamlined approach to handling clients and users in one place.

Content management software

Content is an important part of your marketing and editorial strategy. You can keep it organized and publish it through a content management system (CMS). Many of these platforms also allow you to view analytics and SEO-optimize your posts and pages.

WordPress is a commonly-used CMS. Even the basic version is easy to customize, and there are many plugins that allow you to add different features, such as ones for image optimization, backups, and redirects.

Cybersecurity software

You can’t be too careful when your business’s security — and very existence — is at stake. Phishing scams, data breaches, and more can derail your entire operation. But thanks to cybersecurity software, offering protections like firewalls and malware defense, you can keep the hackers at bay.

SiteLock, for example, offers a host of cybersecurity solutions, from website protection to VPNs. Comodo, for its part, is a good free option with remote monitoring and management and patch management, along with antivirus and firewall protection and SSL certificates.

An increasingly digital world means that your business has a lot to think about when it comes to your operations, whether you’re looking to increase productivity or ramp up your security. These software solutions are not only convenient, but they’re also affordable — or even free — and will help you manage the tasks, systems, and procedures that make up your organization and keep it running.

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/software-you-need-keep-your-business-running-smoothly/8703