Socially Distanced Dance Club

Solo dance in a four-square metre space as you shimmy through dance crazes across the ages.
Expect games and challenges as you twist, twerk, hustle and shuffle your worries away. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie!
Location: Flowstate
Accessibility: Wheelchair access
Times: 6pm, 7pm, 8pm
Venue: South Bank Parklands, Brisbane City
Venue address: South Bank Parklands, Corner Ernest Street, Stanley Street and Grey Street, South Brisbane
Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Festivals, Free, Performing arts
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Bookings: No bookings required.
Bookings required: No
