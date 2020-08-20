Socially Distanced Dance Club

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), gio 20 agosto 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020

Solo dance in a four-square metre space as you shimmy through dance crazes across the ages.

Expect games and challenges as you twist, twerk, hustle and shuffle your worries away. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie!

Location: Flowstate

Accessibility: Wheelchair access

Times: 6pm, 7pm, 8pm

Venue: South Bank Parklands, Brisbane City

Venue address: South Bank Parklands, Corner Ernest Street, Stanley Street and Grey Street, South Brisbane

Parent event: Brisbane Festival

Event type: Festivals, Free, Performing arts

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages.

Bookings: No bookings required.

Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D147324329