giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER AL-KADHIMI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER AL-KADHIMI

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: NESSUNO PENSI DI SOSPENDERE LE ELEZIONI DI SETTEMBRE

STUDENT LOANS COMPANY READY TO HANDLE CHANGES IN CIRCUMSTANCES AND LATE APPLICATIONS

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SUSPENSION OR TERMINATION OF THREE BILATERAL AGREEMENTS WITH HONG KONG

Agenparl

SOCIALLY DISTANCED DANCE CLUB

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), gio 20 agosto 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020

Socially Distanced Dance Club

Solo dance in a four-square metre space as you shimmy through dance crazes across the ages. 

Expect games and challenges as you twist, twerk, hustle and shuffle your worries away. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie!

Location: Flowstate
Accessibility: Wheelchair access
Times: 6pm, 7pm, 8pm

VenueSouth Bank Parklands, Brisbane City
Venue addressSouth Bank Parklands, Corner Ernest Street, Stanley Street and Grey Street, South Brisbane
Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Festivals, Free, Performing arts
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Bookings: No bookings required.
Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D147324329

Post collegati

SOCIALLY DISTANCED DANCE CLUB

Redazione

THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT MUSIC

Redazione

MOBILE APP LAUNCHED TO PROVIDE USER FRIENDLY DIGITAL INTERFACE TO SOURCE LOAN APPLICATIONS OF STREET VENDORS

Redazione

“THE MOST MOTIVATING THING IS IF YOU MANAGE TO MAKE YOURSELF UNNECESSARY” – AID WORKERS SHARE WHAT IT’S LIKE TO WORK IN THE MIDST OF A HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

Redazione

OUTDOOR GALLERY – RAZZLE DAZZLE PANEL DISCUSSION

Redazione

MAKING ART WORK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More