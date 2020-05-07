SOCIAL WORK LICENSURE PREPARATION COURSE (BSW) – CANCELED

(AGENPARL) – TUSCALOOSA (ALABAMA), gio 07 maggio 2020

Event canceled due to COVID-19

Social Work Licensure Preparation Course

2020 Spring Offering:

BSW Students: Friday, May 15, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

MSW Students: Friday, May 15, 2020 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 16, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Course Description

The Social Work Examination Services (SWES) Social Work License Exam Prep course offers intensive coursework designed for BSW exam candidates, recent MSW graduates and experienced practitioners taking ASWB Social Work Licensing Examinations.

The information-packed sessions in the SWES Exam Prep course emphasize a review of major social work content and test preparation. The course schedule includes sessions on the following:

Test-taking skills

A review of human behavior and psychopathology

Work with special populations

The elderly, children and families, addictions

DSM5

Clinical practice with individuals and groups – including ethics and laws affecting social worker

Included with Registration

Each registrant will receive the three-volume SWES Comprehensive Study Guide. The guide contains a complete content review and over 1,600 sample multiple-choice questions, including five 170-question practice exams and a bibliography.

Learner Objectives

Students will:

Be introduced to study strategies

Gain an understanding of the content of the national licensing exam

Learn how to “decode” multiple-choice questions of the type that appear on the licensing exam

Undergo a review of the major direct service issues that represent the majority of questions on the examination

Who Should Attend?

The Social Work Examination Services’ Licensure Examination Preparation Course is designed for recent bachelors or masters graduates of social work and experienced practitioners preparing for the clinical exam.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ua.edu/events/event/175031/