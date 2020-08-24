SOCIAL WORK, CRIMINAL JUSTICE, AND THE DEATH PENALTY

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 24 agosto 2020

Foreword, Ed Risler

Author Biographies

Introduction: The Important Role of Social Work

I. Criminal Justice Considerations

Chapter 1. Going, Going, Gone: The Death of Capital Punishment in the 21st Century, Marc Bookman

Chapter 2. Methodological and Procedural Considerations, John R. Barner

Chapter 3. Jury Considerations in Capital Cases, John R. Barner

Chapter 4. The History of Mitigation in Death Penalty Cases, Russell Stetler

Chapter 5. Social Workers in Capital Defense Practice: Demystifying Human Frailty / Empowering Conscience, Brian Kammer

II. Sociopolitical Considerations

Chapter 6. On Capital Punishment, Richard Dien Winfield

Chapter 7. Structuralism, Neoliberalism, and the U.S. Criminal Justice, Larry Nackerud

Chapter 8. The Criminalization of Poverty, Christopher R. Larrison

Chapter 9. Mass Incarceration: The Politics of Race, Gender, and U.S. Prison, Michael Robinson, Sharon E. Moore, & A. Christson Adedoyin

Chapter 10. A Public Health Case for the Abolition of the Death Penalty, Elizabeth Beck, Cynthia Adcock, & Allison Bantimba

Chapter 11. Affecting Legislative Change from the Judicial Perspective, Timothy R. Saviello

III. Social Work Considerations

Chapter 12. Linking the Social Services and Criminal Justice Systems, Leon Ginsberg

Chapter 13. Serious Mental Illness, Criminal Justice, and the Death Penalty, Anna Scheyett & Katherine J. Crawford

Chapter 14. Intellectual Disability, Criminal Justice, and the Death Penalty, Cliff Sloan & Lauryn Fraas

Chapter 15. Immigration, Foreign Nationals, and the U.S. Death Penalty, Larry Nackerud & John Barner

Chapter 16. The Death Penalty from the Family Perspective, Jennifer Schweizer & Elizabeth Beck

Chapter 17. The Relevance of Trauma and Secondary Trauma to Death Penalty Cases, Robyn Painter

Chapter 18. Advocacy, Activism, & Policy Practice: Social Workers as Advocates for Criminal Legal System Reforms,

Marissa McCall Dodson

Epilogue: Making a Seat at the Table

Glossary

Appendix: Recommended Works and Resources

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/social-work-criminal-justice-and-the-death-penalty-9780190937232?cc=us&lang=en