lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
Breaking News

EARLY YEARS SUPPORT PACKAGE TO HELP CLOSE COVID LANGUAGE GAP

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON RETURNING CHILDREN TO SCHOOL

PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON RETURNING CHILDREN TO SCHOOL

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO APPLICHI I DL SICUREZZA, VIETI L’INGRESSO DELLE ONG…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 23, 2020

VACCINO ANTI COVID, DOMANI ALLE 8,30 ZINGARETTI ALLO SPALLANZANI PER AVVIO SPERIMENTAZIONE

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S TRAVEL TO LITHUANIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND AUSTRIA

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S TRAVEL TO LITHUANIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND AUSTRIA

Agenparl

SOCIAL WORK, CRIMINAL JUSTICE, AND THE DEATH PENALTY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 24 agosto 2020

Foreword, Ed Risler
Author Biographies
Introduction: The Important Role of Social Work

I. Criminal Justice Considerations
Chapter 1. Going, Going, Gone: The Death of Capital Punishment in the 21st Century, Marc Bookman
Chapter 2. Methodological and Procedural Considerations, John R. Barner
Chapter 3. Jury Considerations in Capital Cases, John R. Barner
Chapter 4. The History of Mitigation in Death Penalty Cases, Russell Stetler
Chapter 5. Social Workers in Capital Defense Practice: Demystifying Human Frailty / Empowering Conscience, Brian Kammer

II. Sociopolitical Considerations
Chapter 6. On Capital Punishment, Richard Dien Winfield
Chapter 7. Structuralism, Neoliberalism, and the U.S. Criminal Justice, Larry Nackerud
Chapter 8. The Criminalization of Poverty, Christopher R. Larrison
Chapter 9. Mass Incarceration: The Politics of Race, Gender, and U.S. Prison, Michael Robinson, Sharon E. Moore, & A. Christson Adedoyin
Chapter 10. A Public Health Case for the Abolition of the Death Penalty, Elizabeth Beck, Cynthia Adcock, & Allison Bantimba
Chapter 11. Affecting Legislative Change from the Judicial Perspective, Timothy R. Saviello

III. Social Work Considerations
Chapter 12. Linking the Social Services and Criminal Justice Systems, Leon Ginsberg
Chapter 13. Serious Mental Illness, Criminal Justice, and the Death Penalty, Anna Scheyett & Katherine J. Crawford
Chapter 14. Intellectual Disability, Criminal Justice, and the Death Penalty, Cliff Sloan & Lauryn Fraas
Chapter 15. Immigration, Foreign Nationals, and the U.S. Death Penalty, Larry Nackerud & John Barner
Chapter 16. The Death Penalty from the Family Perspective, Jennifer Schweizer & Elizabeth Beck
Chapter 17. The Relevance of Trauma and Secondary Trauma to Death Penalty Cases, Robyn Painter
Chapter 18. Advocacy, Activism, & Policy Practice: Social Workers as Advocates for Criminal Legal System Reforms,
Marissa McCall Dodson

Epilogue: Making a Seat at the Table
Glossary
Appendix: Recommended Works and Resources

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/social-work-criminal-justice-and-the-death-penalty-9780190937232?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

ACCOUNTABILITY IN GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

Redazione

CALL YOUR “MUTHA’”

Redazione

SOCIAL WORK, CRIMINAL JUSTICE, AND THE DEATH PENALTY

Redazione

QUINLAN COMMUNITY CENTER OPENS AS A TEMPORARY EVACUATION POINT

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: BUSINESS COMPETITIVENESS IN INDUSTRIAL SECTORS AND THE ROLE OF CARBON PRICING POLICY IN THE UK

Redazione

PAUL’S EKKLESIA AS A CIVIC ASSEMBLY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More