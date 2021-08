(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 [Putting you in control]

Today, the Social Security Board of Trustees released its annual report on the long-term financial status of the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Funds.

The combined trust funds are projected to become depleted in 2034, with 78% of benefits payable at that time. The DI Trust Fund is estimated to become depleted in 2057, with 91% of benefits still payable.

