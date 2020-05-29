venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
Agenparl

SOCIAL SCIENCES: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH ASSOCIATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 29 maggio 2020 Department: Human Development & Family Studies
Institution: University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

The Interdisciplinary Lab for Social Development (https://publish.illinois.edu/socialdevlab/) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is currently seeking a postdoctoral scholar to work on NIH-funded studies of infant brain and behavioral development during the first years of life. We are investigating infantsâ€™ developing stress regulatory capacities in the context of int…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=142301&tag=142301-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142301&tag=142301-atom

