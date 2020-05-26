SOCIAL SCIENCES: FACULTY POSITIONS IN HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 26 maggio 2020 Department: Humanities and Social Sciences

Institution: Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) invites applications for faculty positions in all areas of Humanities and Social Sciences. Candidates in the areas of Sociology (both Quantitative and Qualitative), Economics/Development Economics, Geography and Cultural Studies, and scholars whose work is interdisciplinary are especially encouraged to apply. IITGN is looking for applicants with a passion fo…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=142182&tag=142182-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142182&tag=142182-atom