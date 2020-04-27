From traditional to social innovation support

Innovation promoters – e.g. advisors, hubs, incubators, accelerators and science parks – in Europe and elsewhere provide support to the realization and scaling of innovations through counselling, office space, meeting arenas, contact networks, investment capital etc. Their services are generally directed towards individuals or smaller groups of innovators. They have traditionally supported innovation with a commercial, industrial and technological focus, which means that their tools and services are designed to match the logics and character of such innovations. This has delimited their ability to support the innovative solutions that are now called for in order to address societal challenges and the global sustainability goals in The 2030 Agenda. Innovators with social missions and solutions experience a lack of incitements and competence among traditional innovation promoters to help them realize and scale their ideas.

In order to maintain their relevance and impact for business and society, an increasing number of innovation promoters express an ambition to improve their ability to support social innovators. In Sweden, this ambition is supported by the national innovation agency VINNOVA. Innovation promoters from different parts of the country have joined forces to adapt their services to fit the needs among social innovators. In collaboration with researchers and other experts, this has resulted in tailored tools for social innovation support. Some examples will be presented here.

Support in three steps

One of the tools guides the social innovation support in the three main steps that characterize most support services: inflow, in-house and outflow.

Inflow concerns how innovation promoters identify and attract social innovators to their services and milieus. This encompasses tailored communication, where the choice of words, illustrations and channels are adapted to the character and incitements of social innovators. It further encompasses adapted criteria for assessing the potential of the innovators and their innovations, in terms of economic, social and environmental sustainability.

In-house support concerns how innovation promoters support social innovators to realize and scale their ideas and solutions. This encompasses tailored counselling and training in validated methods for social innovation. It also encompasses meeting arenas and contact networks with potential investors, users, customers, partners and other stakeholders with an interest in social innovation.

Outflow concerns how innovation promoters support social innovators on a long-term basis, after taking part of their services and milieus. This encompasses alumni networks of social innovators for mutual support, as well as forms for long-term funding and contracts. Such after-care is especially crucial for social innovators, as their solutions generally need extensive time in order to be accepted and implemented as a value-creating alternative to established solutions in the designated context.

Visualizing the value of social innovations

Another tool helps verifying and visualizing the multiple value that social innovations engender in society. The tool can be used to communicate the value to investors, users, customers, partners, media and others. The tool helps pinpoint and present the value in terms of social, economic and environmental value. It further helps distinguish the value on the individual, organizational and societal levels, as well as on the local, regional, national and international levels. The tool encompasses two model templates – a working model and a presentation model – that can be used in a digital or printed format.