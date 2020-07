(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 luglio 2020 Wealthier communities went from being the most mobile before the COVID-19 pandemic to the least mobile, while poorer areas have gone from the least mobile to the most mobile, according to a new study.

