(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) sab 13 marzo 2021

WEST POINT, Ga. (March 12, 2021) – The Point University men’s soccer hosted Truett McConnell University Friday evening in a nonconference matchup at River Bowl Stadium and went over regulation time into two 10-minute overtimes, but neither team was able to find the back of the net and the match ended in a 0-0 tie.

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3858