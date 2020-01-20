(AGENPARL) – Australia, lun 20 gennaio 2020

20 December 2019: The National Clinical Terminology Service (NCTS) is pleased to announce that the December combined release of SNOMED CT® AU[1] and the Australian Medicines Terminology (AMT) is now available to registered users from the NCTS website.

The Release Note is provided alongside the combined RF2 release files which are available as Full, Snapshot and Delta, in addition to the traditional combined release bundle (labelled “ALL”). To access the Release Note and download the RF2 files, select SNOMED CT-AU > Release Bundles from the ACCESS tab.

The reference sets are available in TSV format (containing pre-computed values for concept IDs, Fully Specified Name, Preferred Term and Synonym description only) and as HL7™FHIR® standard[2] value sets (which may also be obtained via the integration interface of the National Terminology Server. To download the reference sets, select SNOMED CT-AU > Reference Sets from the ACCESS tab.

Important Information

Support services during Christmas period

The Australian Digital Health Agency offices will be closed during the Christmas and New Year period.

Please be aware that there will be no Help Centre or other NCTS support services available from lunchtime Tuesday 24 December 2019 until we reopen for business on Thursday 2 January 2020.

Any support requests logged during this period will be responded to on our return.

Quick Tips

Each month we will be providing you with a new quick tip on the use of our products or how to navigate our website, as well as documents with links to further information (where applicable). If you have a suggestion for a tip, please let us know using the feedback details below.

Term filters with ECL

The NCTS supports filtering of ECL expressions with text strings. This is an experimental feature specific to Ontoserver, but useful for fine-tuning queries. The filter is invoked using double braces, as illustrated below.

<|Seafood| {{term = “prawn”}}

For more complex expressions, parentheses are required around the ECL to be filtered:

(<|Meat| MINUS <<|Offal|) {{ term = “roast” }}

And multiple expressions can be combined with their own filters to produce progressively complex queries:

(<|Seafood| {{term = “prawn”}})

OR ((<|Meat| MINUS <<|Offal|) {{ term = “roast” }})

OR (<|Dessert|{{term=”Christmas”}})

OR (<<|Family| OR |Friend|)

These filters will match any term associated with a concept, and are case insensitive. You can experiment more with the Shrimp Browser.

Education Sessions

Webinars

The NCTS plans to schedule further webinars in 2020; all licence holders will be notified when these dates are made available. If you would like to register an expression of interest or request a specific topic, please contact us using the feedback details below.

Please also visit the webinars section in the Document Library to view the existing pre-recorded webinars.

Where can I find technical guides and other resources?

All SNOMED CT AU and AMT documentation, including technical and implementation guides, is freely available for download from the NCTS Document Library without registering or logging in. However, if you are a registered user we recommend that you log in before downloading any material so that we can better target our communications to you, based on the resources that you have downloaded.

Terminology browsers

Shrimp[3] is available online at http://ontoserver.csiro.au/shrimp. Search both SNOMED CT AU and AMT content, or browse the hierarchies by selecting the latest version of “SNOMED Clinical Terms Australian Extension” in the drop-down menu.

Development by the NCTS relies on the input and cooperation of the Australian healthcare community. We value your feedback and encourage questions, comments, or suggestions about our products. You can contact us by completing the online support request form, via email [email protected], or call 1300 901 001.

Thank you for your continued support.

Regards,

NCTS

[1] “SNOMED” and “SNOMED CT” are registered trademarks of the International Health Terminology Standards Development Organisation (IHTSDO).

[2] FHIR is a registered trademark of Health Level Seven International.

[3] Shrimp was developed by the Australian e-Health Research Centre (AEHRC).

Fonte/Source: http://www.digitalhealth.gov.au/news-and-events/news/snomed-ct-au-and-australian-medicines-terminology-december-2019-release