(AGENPARL) – ven 22 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

10/22/2021 01:56 PM EDT

Growing up in the southwest in the 1960s and 1970s, I was keenly aware of the dangers of forest fires and remember the images and campaigns headed up by Smokey Bear. I knew that Smokey was based on a real bear cub who had been rescued from a forest fire but I knew nothing else […]

🔊 Listen to this