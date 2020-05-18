lunedì, Maggio 18, 2020
Breaking News

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION TRAVELS TO AFGHANISTAN AND QATAR

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION TRAVELS TO AFGHANISTAN AND QATAR

DL.RILANCIO. ROTTA, LORENZIN, QUARTAPELLE, IGNORATI CHI OFFRE SERVIZI PER BIMBI E FAMIGLIE.…

CORONAVIRUS, PROTEZIONE CIVILE: TREND IN NOTEVOLE CALO DA LOCKDOWN

FASE2, CHIGI: 500 MLD A FONDO PERDUTO BUONA BASE DI PARTENZA

FRA’ PERET: IN BRASILE LE MINIERE NON SI FERMANO, LAVORATORI A RISCHIO

MOSCA RICORDA PAPA WOJTYłA

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS THE DEFINING HEALTH CRISIS OF OUR TIME

KENYA: ACQUA E PREVENZIONE CONTRO LA PANDEMIA

ISRAELE: AL VIA IL GOVERNO “STAFFETTA” TRA NETANYAHU E GANTZ

Agenparl

SMART RESEARCHERS RECEIVE NMRC GRANT TO DEVELOP RAPID PAPER-BASED TESTS FOR COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 18 maggio 2020 (Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART)) Researchers from Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) and Nanyang Technological University have received a 1-year grant from Singapore’s National Medical Research Council (NMRC)’s COVID-19 research fund to develop rapid, non-invasive and highly accurate tests for the disease. The fuss-free highly accurate tests may produce results within 10 minutes, turning from white to blue when it detects molecules of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in bodily fluids such as saliva. They may also detect asymptomatic cases.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/safr-srr051820.php

Post collegati

TRUE COLORS: USING X-RAYS TO TRACE THE EVOLUTION OF INSECTS’ STRUCTURAL COLORS

Redazione

FIRST SCREENING TEST FOR DETECTING LYMPH NODE METASTASIS IN PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS

Redazione

STITCHING TOGETHER THE STRUCTURE OF THE DNA REPLICATION TOOLBELT

Redazione

‘LIKE LOOKING FOR A NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK’: THE GLOBAL HUNT TO BLOCK COVID-19

Redazione

SMART RESEARCHERS RECEIVE NMRC GRANT TO DEVELOP RAPID PAPER-BASED TESTS FOR COVID-19

Redazione

‘CELLS-SOLDIERS’ TURNED TO BE MORE RESISTANT THAN ‘CELLS-COMBAT MEDICS’

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More