SMART RESEARCHERS RECEIVE NMRC GRANT TO DEVELOP RAPID PAPER-BASED TESTS FOR COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 18 maggio 2020 (Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART)) Researchers from Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) and Nanyang Technological University have received a 1-year grant from Singapore’s National Medical Research Council (NMRC)’s COVID-19 research fund to develop rapid, non-invasive and highly accurate tests for the disease. The fuss-free highly accurate tests may produce results within 10 minutes, turning from white to blue when it detects molecules of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in bodily fluids such as saliva. They may also detect asymptomatic cases.

