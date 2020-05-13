mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
SMART LEARNING THROUGH VIDEOS KEEPS PUPILS BUSY

(AGENPARL) – JUJA (KENYA), mer 13 maggio 2020

A survey by four researchers from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Smart Learning for Primary Schools in Kenya has established that, smart learning removed the over dependency of physical presence of teachers by making learning more fun, enjoyable as well as keep pupils busy in the houses away from the Covid -19 pandemic. The videos are now open for public access and are free to use. The survey by Muliaro Wafula, Agnes Mindila, Teresia Kariuki and Duncan Adongo, largely involved the exploration of innovative ways of using light video they created… Continue reading →

The post Smart Learning through Videos Keeps Pupils Busy appeared first on Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Fonte/Source: http://www.jkuat.ac.ke/smart-learning-through-videos-keeps-pupils-busy/

