(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 25 agosto 2020 (University of Chicago Medical Center) University of Chicago Medicine investigators have found a new way to slow the metastasis of colon cancer: by treating it with a small molecule that essentially locks up cancer cells’ ability to change shape and move throughout the body.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/uocm-smt082420.php