Slovenia’s National Day

06/25/2022

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Slovenia a happy Statehood Day.

As we honor the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Slovenia, we celebrate our shared democratic values and vision, including our commitment to protecting human rights and the rule of law, addressing the challenges of climate change, and expanding economic ties between our two countries by harnessing the new opportunities of the green economy. The United States reaffirms its belief that Slovenia is a very well qualified candidate to the UN Security Council for 2024-2025 and would be, if elected, a trusted voice in contributing to international peace and security.

Congratulations on your Statehood Day. We look forward to continuing to advance our bilateral relationship in the years ahead.

