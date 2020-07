(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), ven 03 luglio 2020 Today (July 3, 2020) the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Ingrid Brocková, received the Slovak expert Anna Mondeková who has been appointed as a program analyst at the UN Women Office in Georgia beginning on July 1, 2020. Anna Mondeková, whose childhood dream of working for the UN has now come true, was awarded this position in a competition of more than 400 candidates.

