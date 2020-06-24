mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
SLIP AND MOMENTUM TRANSFER MECHANISMS MEDIATED BY JANUS RODS AT POLYMER INTERFACES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020

Soft Matter, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM00858C, Paper
Felipe Leis Paiva, Argimiro Resende, Veronica Calado, Joao Maia, Shaghayegh Khani
As an incipient but preeminent technology for multiphase nanomaterials/fluids, exact compatibilizing mechanisms of Janus particles in polymer blends and the consequent morphology remain unknown. The contributions of Janus nanorods to…
