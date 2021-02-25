giovedì, Febbraio 25, 2021
Breaking News

COMUNICATO: DIFESA, VISITA DEL PRESIDENTE RIZZO AL CENTRO DI VIGNA DI VALLE

​​​​​BORGHI (PD) E VITO (FI), SE VERE, GRAVI PAROLE DI SALVINI SU…

COMUNICATO: GRUPPO COLLABORAZIONE PARLAMENTARE INCONTRA VICE CAPO MISSIONE AMBASCIATA ISRAELE

IL NEO PRESIDENTE DELLE ACLI: SI METTA AL CENTRO CHI è AI…

CONGO, BONFRISCO (LEGA): CORDOGLIO PER SCOMPARSA NOSTRI DUE CONNAZIONALI, IN EUROPA SI…

FUNERALI DI STATO PER ATTANASIO E IACOVACCI, UCCISI IN CONGO

CILE: SEMPRE PIù DIOCESI SI METTONO A DISPOSIZIONE PER LE VACCINAZIONI

BRASILE, ALLUVIONI NELLO STATO DI ACRI. LA CHIESA SI MOBILITA

NUOVO NAUFRAGIO NEL MEDITERRANEO. ASTALLI: SERVONO PORTI SICURI

PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA

Agenparl
Image default

SLAY YOUR DRAGONS WITH COMPASSION : TEN WAYS TO THRIVE EVEN WHEN IT FEELS IMPOSSIBLE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, gio 25 febbraio 2021 “Ten key teachings from renowned therapist Malcolm Stern, all distilled from his thirty years of intense group work. The book is filled with practical exercises, which are combined with real and compelling stories from the therapy room. When renowned psychotherapist Malcom Stern’s daughter Melissa took her own life in 2014 he experienced most parents’ worst nightmare and his grief made him challenge every aspect of his work and life. It thrust his growth and development forwards in ways he never thought possible, forcing him to confront his fears and work through his biggest blocks. The culmination of that process is: Slay Your Dragons With Compassion: 10 Ways To Thrive In An Unstable World. The book, which includes many exercises, is the distillation of over thirty years’ experience in the therapy room and shows us that meaning can exist even in the worst tragedy. By creating a set of practices and making them central to our lives we can find passion, purpose, and meaningful happiness while navigating life’s darkest moments in such a way that we discover the gold hidden within” –Amazon.ca.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205328016

Post collegati

THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN : A HISTORY OF THE CHINESE CULTURAL REVOLUTION

Redazione

WORLD IN DANGER : GERMANY AND EUROPE IN AN UNCERTAIN TIME

Redazione

SLAY YOUR DRAGONS WITH COMPASSION : TEN WAYS TO THRIVE EVEN WHEN IT FEELS IMPOSSIBLE

Redazione

GREAT HORNBILL

Redazione

ATLANTIS : A JOURNEY IN SEARCH OF BEAUTY

Redazione

透明人 / 文, 李崇建, 甘耀明 ; 图, ILA TSOU.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More