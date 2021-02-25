SLAY YOUR DRAGONS WITH COMPASSION : TEN WAYS TO THRIVE EVEN WHEN IT FEELS IMPOSSIBLE

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, gio 25 febbraio 2021 “Ten key teachings from renowned therapist Malcolm Stern, all distilled from his thirty years of intense group work. The book is filled with practical exercises, which are combined with real and compelling stories from the therapy room. When renowned psychotherapist Malcom Stern’s daughter Melissa took her own life in 2014 he experienced most parents’ worst nightmare and his grief made him challenge every aspect of his work and life. It thrust his growth and development forwards in ways he never thought possible, forcing him to confront his fears and work through his biggest blocks. The culmination of that process is: Slay Your Dragons With Compassion: 10 Ways To Thrive In An Unstable World. The book, which includes many exercises, is the distillation of over thirty years’ experience in the therapy room and shows us that meaning can exist even in the worst tragedy. By creating a set of practices and making them central to our lives we can find passion, purpose, and meaningful happiness while navigating life’s darkest moments in such a way that we discover the gold hidden within” –Amazon.ca.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205328016